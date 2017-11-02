Companies

OIL AND GAS SECTOR

Nigerian energy giant Oando celebrates a brighter outlook

Oando, which is listed in Nigeria and SA, grows revenue from continuing operations 16%

02 November 2017 - 06:07 Charlotte Mathews
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Prospects for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the December quarter were positive after a 14% increase in the oil price in the September quarter and the country’s official exit from recession, Wale Tinubu, group CE of Nigerian energy company Oando plc, said on Wednesday.

Oando, which is listed in Nigeria and SA, is under scrutiny by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission into various breaches of corporate governance and disclosure after a complaint filed by two shareholders.

Last week, Oando filed a full response to the commission’s findings, but the shares remain under technical suspension. They can trade but only at the last price before the order was imposed. On the JSE, the price is 30c.

In the nine months to September, Oando grew revenue from continuing operations 16% to 383.5-billion naira (R15.1bn) and posted an aftertax profit of 7.1-billion naira, a turnaround from a loss of 35.8-billion. Profit from all operations was 9 kobo a share, from the previous 315 kobo a share loss.

Oil and gas production fell to an average 39,844 barrels of oil equivalent a day, from 43,617, mainly because of a rupture in the gas line.

In December, Oando sold part of its interests in Oando Gas & Power to Helios Investment Partners and rebranded the company as Axxela.

Axxela had completed a gas pipeline between Lagos Island and Victoria Island, which would enable it to expand its customer base, Tinubu said.

In the downstream business, Oando Trading grew volumes 25% compared with the previous period. It traded more than 11-million barrels of crude oil and more than 800,000-million tonnes of refined products.

mathewsc@fm.co.za

Oando stock freeze and audit stopped

Oil and gas company obtains court orders against Nigerian Stock Exchange to stop it suspending its shares indefinitely
Companies
7 days ago

Nigerian oil company Oando’s JSE listing suspended

Trading in the company’s shares was halted on both the Lagos and Johannesburg stock exchanges following an order by Nigeria’s Securities ...
Companies
14 days ago

Turnaround for Oando amid shares probe

Group revenue from continuing operations shoots 129% to 266.9-billion naira in the six months to June
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice
Companies
2.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA bond investors prepare for junk status
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual to slash its Nedbank stake
Companies / Financial Services
5.
From Cape to Saudi Arabia: PSG’s epic bet
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.