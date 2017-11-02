Companies

Naspers-owned OLX Group now owns online vehicle markeplace, Auto Trader

02 November 2017 - 15:10 Staff Writer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader is now part of the Naspers-owned OLX Group. OLX has 17 brands and operates in more than 40 countries and employs some 4,000 people, according to its website.

"Based on what we see in other markets around the world, the pace of innovation in the vehicle buying and selling space is picking up and global consumer-facing technology platforms are entering [it]," said Sjoerd Nikkelen, OLX Group GM for Africa, Middle East and Asia.

"This partnership will give us the scale to lead this coming wave of innovation and disruption in SA, in which deep data skills will allow for our propositions to dealers and consumers alike to become fundamentally more valuable and of higher convenience."

According to Auto Trader CEO George Mienie: "We bring the expertise from the niche verticals of car, truck, commercial, agriculture, bike and leisure. We are excited to work with the OLX Group, which is part of a global company. Our customers stand to benefit substantially from investment in product innovation as a result."

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Competition offered by smart beta products is on the rise in SA

Technology will make for more enticing hybrids in the small passive-investment segment
Opinion
6 days ago

18 top articles on investing in South African companies

Today we publish 18 great articles on investing in South African companies from the Financial Mail's Investors Monthly. And, to give you a taste of ...
News
7 days ago

GARTH MACKENZIE: Behind the benchmarks.

Responsible diversification may explain the underperformance of local funds this year
Investing
7 days ago

ANALYSIS: Caxton stoic and solid, but running a tight ship

The transformation of Naspers from a humble newspaper and magazine business into an inventive technology giant has meant that less-innovative media ...
Investing
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual to slash its Nedbank stake
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Details emerge of how the Guptas manipulated ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PIC puts risky state-owned enterprises on notice
Companies
4.
Nyembezi-Heita becomes first woman to chair ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investec named SA’s best private bank and wealth ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Naspers still reliant on MultiChoice
Business

Zim upstart draws line in pay-TV sand
Opinion

TOM EATON: Capitalists to the left of them, capitalists to the right!
Lifestyle

EDITORIAL: The JSE’s rise is not over yet
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.