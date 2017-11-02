Naspers-owned OLX Group now owns online vehicle markeplace, Auto Trader

Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader is now part of the Naspers-owned OLX Group. OLX has 17 brands and operates in more than 40 countries and employs some 4,000 people, according to its website.

"Based on what we see in other markets around the world, the pace of innovation in the vehicle buying and selling space is picking up and global consumer-facing technology platforms are entering [it]," said Sjoerd Nikkelen, OLX Group GM for Africa, Middle East and Asia.

"This partnership will give us the scale to lead this coming wave of innovation and disruption in SA, in which deep data skills will allow for our propositions to dealers and consumers alike to become fundamentally more valuable and of higher convenience."

According to Auto Trader CEO George Mienie: "We bring the expertise from the niche verticals of car, truck, commercial, agriculture, bike and leisure. We are excited to work with the OLX Group, which is part of a global company. Our customers stand to benefit substantially from investment in product innovation as a result."