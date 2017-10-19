Toyota gives Kobe’s aluminium parts the all clear

Tokyo — Toyota cleared aluminium parts supplied by Kobe Steel of safety concerns, giving the embattled steel maker a respite as companies around the world rush to check the safety of their products following revelations of data falsification.

Shares of Kobe Steel rose, erasing earlier losses, after Toyota said aluminium plates received directly from the steel maker and from other suppliers met both internal and statutory standards. The plates were used in parts such as hoods and rear hatches, it said. Honda and Mazda also gave an all-clear on aluminium parts supplied by Kobe.

Japan’s biggest car maker was broadening its investigation beyond aluminium, to include copper tubes, steel wires and steel powder used in its vehicles, the company said.

US manufacturers, including automotive giants Ford and General, and the nation’s biggest plane maker, Boeing, are among about 500 companies worldwide affected by a supply chain tainted by admissions that Kobe falsified certifications on the strength and durability of metals going back to at least 2007.

A Kobe Steel executive said late on Wednesday that the company expected to issue a new safety inspection report as early as next week.

The executive, who asked not to be named because the information was not public, also said there had not been any fresh reports of data irregularities. On Friday, the company added nine items to its list of affected products, making 16, and said it was still checking the safety of five of them with customers. It had already deemed the other four safe. The units implicated in the crisis make the steel, copper, aluminium and other materials that account for more than half the company’s revenue.

US request

The US Department of Justice had asked for documents related to the faked data, but the agency had not set a timeline for Kobe’s submission and did not identify specific products in its request, the executive said. The Japanese company has said it will co-operate fully with US authorities.

Later on Thursday, Japan’s transport ministry will hold a meeting with department officials responsible for airplanes, automobiles, trains, marine vessels and construction, according to officials from the ministry who asked not to be identified because the meeting was not public.

Japan’s third-biggest steel maker reports second-quarter results on October 30, and has said it cannot yet quantify the effect of the scandal on its earnings. Shares are down almost 40% in Tokyo since the crisis began at the start of last week, although there have not been any reports of product recalls or specific safety concerns raised by its customers. The stock gained 3.8% to ¥858 as of 12.58pm in Tokyo.

Rolls-Royce review

Europe’s air-safety regulator has recommended that companies using material from Kobe review their supply chains and — if alternative suppliers are available — suspend purchases from the Japanese company. Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce is among the latest firms to say it is studying suppliers to assess its exposure to Kobe products.

Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry has also asked the company for a report on the scandal, including causes and remedies.

In other developments, two Japanese brokerages, Imamura Securities and Hokuhoku Tokai Tokyo Securities, said they cancelled sales of structured notes linked to Kobe Steel in light of the risks related the company.

Bloomberg