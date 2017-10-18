Toyota banks on fuel-cell rather than battery-driven vehicles

Tokyo — Toyota Motor is set to unveil a fuel-cell concept car that aims to offer 50% more driving range than its current hydrogen-powered sedan in a technology push that defies a rising wave of battery-driven vehicles.

Japan’s biggest automotive manufacturer is targeting a 1,000km range for the Fine-Comfort Ride concept saloon under local standards, compared with about 650km for the current Mirai fuel-cell vehicle, according to a statement on Wednesday. The concept car, to be introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show next week, will include artificial intelligence and automated driving features.

Toyota is continuing to champion fuel-cell vehicles as the ultimate zero-emission cars, even as the falling cost of lithium-ion batteries has lured a majority of car makers to plug-in technology in the face of ever more stringent environmental standards worldwide. China, the world’s largest market, said last month that it was working on a timeline to end the sale of internal-combustion vehicles, joining countries that include France, India and the UK.

While Japan has created a hydrogen society roadmap to increase the number of fuel-cell vehicles on its roads to 40,000 by 2020, there are currently just 2,200 or so, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) estimates the government will only achieve 60% of its target.

Other than the Mirai, which Toyota launched in late 2014, only Honda Motor has a hydrogen-powered car for sale in the country, the Clarity Fuel Cell. Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus, has also committed to bringing a hydrogen-powered model to the market, introducing a concept sedan in 2015. Toyota aims to boost annual global sales of fuel-cell vehicles 10-fold to 30,000 units by about 2020, with a broader line-up, it said.