Mahindra latest car group to invest in SA plant

Mahindra on Friday announced it would start assembling its products in SA in 2018.

The Indian company, which has a market cap of $12bn, has 34 plants around the world for its passenger vehicles, bakkies, trucks, tractors and agricultural machinery.

The announcement came in a year in which huge investments have been made in the country by motoring giants such as BMW, Isuzu Motors and Chinese car maker BAIC.

It also came after US car maker General Motors withdrew from SA, citing its "global business priorities".

"We believe it is right for us to start building in SA. We have evolved from just being a competitor in one of the most competitive markets in the world," said the head of international operations at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Arvin Mathew.

"We are going to establish SA as our beachhead as we expand into Africa."

SA was the biggest market for Mahindra outside Southeast Asia, said Mathew, and it was looking to improve its presence as well as its range of products.