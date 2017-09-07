China’s luxury cars have arrived, but can they hold up against popular rivals?

The Chinese are coming. We know, we have been saying that for years and the predicted takeover of the global automotive industry by the Chinese has just not materialised. Companies have come and gone, small importers have seen an opportunity and then realised that many buyers in SA put status and badge snobbery ahead of price.

On top of that, the Chinese government clamped down on its car makers exporting cars that failed to meet global safety regulations and was far from impressed at people criticising the quality of its vehicles. Then the Chinese car makers woke up and questioned why they were chasing international markets when they had more than a billion people in China to sell to.

So no world domination yet, but there are signs of major improvements. Yes we are still seeing clones of international models and yes, there are Chinese vehicles that are seriously below par when it comes to quality, but things are changing.

This was clear at the launch of two new models from China at the SA Motoring Experience at Kyalami. The first was from BAIC (pronounced bike) which has big plans for production in SA.

There are some serious questions to be asked about its plans though, with it behind on timeframes for completing its production facility at Coega in the Eastern Cape. For the most part the delay was because in spite of promising local employment, the company wanted to import most of its workforce from China. That was quickly changed. It is also planning to assemble vehicles from kits brought in from China until at least the end of 2018, which is not what it promised at all.