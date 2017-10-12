Reserve Bank probing Bank of Baroda after Outa allegations
While there is no clear evidence that mine rehabilitation funds were used as collateral or mismanaged, the Bank of Baroda may have breached its own rules
Bank of Baroda is being investigated by the Reserve Bank over money held for companies controlled by the politically connected Gupta family, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Reserve Bank’s probe, which comes after it fined Baroda in June for not doing enough to combat financial crime, was sparked after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) alleged in court papers that mine rehabilitation funds held for two of the Gupta family’s companies had been mismanaged and used to repay loans, the person said.
While there is no clear evidence that the trust funds were used as collateral or mismanaged, Bank of Baroda may have breached its own rules about having significant exposure to certain clients, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
Bank of Baroda holds as much as R1.75bn on behalf of trusts for the mines and by law that money must be used for environmental rehabilitation, according to the civil society group known as Outa.
Bank of Baroda, which is the only lender in SA still offering services to companies linked to the Guptas, is seeking a court order that will allow it to close the accounts.
Suspicious transactions
The lender’s Johannesburg-based unit was fined R11m by the Bank in June and issued with a directive to improve its monitoring and reporting of unusual transactions, the most severe sanction aside from being shut down.
Spokesmen for the Bank of Baroda and the Gupta family did not respond to requests for comment. The Reserve Bank declined to comment.
Outa’s chief operating officer, Ben Theron, said on Wednesday that the organisation had asked its attorneys to inquire whether its allegations prompted another investigation into Bank of Baroda, but they had not yet had an answer on the matter.
The Guptas had their accounts closed by the four biggest banks last year because the lenders were concerned they would fall foul of regulations aimed at combating money laundering and other financial crimes.
In the 10 months to end-July 2017, Bank of Baroda reported 36 suspicious and unusual transactions related to the Guptas’ accounts with a combined value of more than R4.25bn to the Financial Intelligence Centre, Manoj Kumar Jha, head of the Bank of Baroda’s South African unit, said in court papers filed in August.
After the Reserve Bank fine, the Bank of Baroda told the Guptas and their companies on July 6 that their accounts would be terminated within 11 days and all loans recalled by the end of September.
After talks, the bank agreed to delay the account closures to September 30.
While the Guptas and their companies have fought this in the High Court in Pretoria and the accounts are still open, the Bank of Baroda has said the terminations are “not negotiable”.
