Purchases of cyber insurance to rocket

Copenhagen — Insurer Tryg expects 90% of its corporate customers to buy cybercrime insurance within five years as the threat from hackers and viruses to crucial data and IT systems grows.

Tryg, Denmark’s biggest insurer, has sold 5,000 cybercrime insurance policies since the start of 2017, when it launched a new product providing assistance in restoring data and getting systems up and running if a company is hit by a cyber attack.

"There are no corporate clients today that don’t have insurance on their buildings or cars, but I think that within a very few years, it will be just as evident that you should insure against cybercrime," CE Morten Hubbe said on Wednesday.

The initial rise in demand for cyber insurance was prompted by the ransomware attack, named Wannacry, that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in May.

Hubbe estimated that about 50% of the firm’s corporate clients would buy such insurance by 2020 and from that point, it would only take "a couple of years" to reach 90%.

Tryg’s two business segments for small and medium-size businesses and larger corporate customers accounts for 44% of the group’s total premium income.

"The biggest risk to us is that significantly more customers get hit than we believe and that it gives us a huge economic loss," said Hubbe.

While the firm has good insight into how often a house burns down or a bicycle is stolen on average, the frequency and extent of cybercrime is hard to predict.

Tryg will also offer extensions to the basic insurance that cover consequential losses, back-up of data and a so-called DNS box aimed at blocking web pages known to contain viruses and malware.

For the big industrial players, Tryg would look to co-operate with global reinsurers to spread the risk when big companies lose revenue in connection with cyber attacks.

The world’s biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, clocked up a $200m-$300m bill from a June cyber attack that had disrupted its operations for weeks.

Reuters