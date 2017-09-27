Ransomware top threat in 2017 cyber crime ‘epidemic’

The Hague — Ransomware eclipsed most other forms of cyber crime as online crime surged in 2017, European policing agency Europol said on Wednesday, citing high-profile attacks such as "WannaCry" that reached millions of computers.

Europol coordinated several successful cross-border operations against cyber criminals last year. But national authorities urgently need to devote more resources to targeting the developers of hacking tools, the agency’s head said.

"The last year has been exceptional, given the size and the type and the range of the attacks that we’ve seen," Europol director Rob Wainwright said, detailing an annual review of Internet crime threats.

"Growing sophistication in the cyber crime community", where criminal groups band together to deliver "cyber crime services", is becoming the major engine of growth in online crime undertaken for illegal profit, he said.

Ransomware "has eclipsed most other cyber threats … indiscriminately affecting victims across multiple industries in both the public and private sectors," the report said.

"Banks and other major businesses are now targeted on a scale not seen before," he said.

The WannaCry ransomware attack in May, believed to have rapidly infected as many as 300,000 targets in 150 countries including some high-profile ones such as Britain’s National Health Service, Spanish telecoms company Telefonica, and logistics company Fed-Ex.

The 80-page report also named data breaches, dark-net markets, extortion of youth for child pornography and payment fraud as growing threat areas.

Wainwright said Europol was setting up a special unit to fight dark-market operations, where credit card information was increasingly being sold in addition to drugs, impacting the retail, airline and hotel industries.

The first "massive attacks" on insecure devices connected to the so-called internet of things happened in 2016.

In one case the notorious Mirai malware hacked into about 150,000 internet-linked devices such as cellphones, routers, printers and security cameras to mount a "complex … sophisticated" attack.

The malware transformed them into botnets capable of launching a so-called distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Europol said.

They were responsible for a number of high profile attacks, including one which severely disrupted internet infrastructure on the West Coast of the US.

Reuters, AFP