Nestlé reveals non-chocolate revamp

"The target is certainly attainable," said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Bank Vontobel. "While it will please some investors, others — such as Loeb — may be a bit disappointed."

The adoption of a profit target by Nestlé, which has about Sf90bn in sales, marks a broader shift among the world’s biggest food companies. With many mass-market brands facing scepticism from consumers seeking healthier and hipper alternatives, sales growth is slowing and consumer-goods giants are under pressure from investors to cut costs and to move into more profitable niches.

The margin target is not higher because Nestlé also needs to accelerate sales growth, Schneider told investors.

The CEO already announced a share buy-back worth as much as Sf20bn ($21bn), the planned disposal of Nestlé’s US confectionery unit and acquisitions of coffee and fresh-food businesses. The company has also been cutting jobs at its skin care unit. Nestlé said on Tuesday that it’s accelerating the pace of its three-year share re-purchase programme, which it previously said would be weighted towards the end of the period.

Schneider said Nestlé was not immediately changing its stance on its stake in French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which he described as a "fabulous" investment, contributing 9% of the Swiss company’s earnings per share over the past decade. The death of L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt last week prompted speculation about the future of Nestlé’s 23% holding in the French cosmetics company.

Gerber, Yinlu

Nestlé plans to keep its US frozen unit, and the ailing skin care business has a strategic fit, according to the CEO. He also said the company is trying to revamp its Gerber baby nutrition division in the US and Yinlu food in China. Nestlé has faced calls for a shake-up from Third Point, whose stake is equal to about 1%. Rival Unilever fended off a takeover bid earlier this year from Kraft Heinz, backed by buy-out firm 3G Capital Partners.

Unilever is targeting an underlying operating margin of 20% by 2020, while Danone aims to exceed 16%. Nestlé’s new goal is for an underlying trading margin of 17.5% to 18.5% by the same year.

Last year, Nestlé announced plans to improve its margin by at least two percentage points by 2019 or 2020 through cost savings. The company’s unadjusted trading operating margin has hovered between 15% and 15.3% during the past six years.

In July, Schneider said Nestlé may expand restructuring beyond its original plan. The company, which had 328,000 employees in 2016, has forecast re-organisation costs will rise about 67% to 500-million francs this year.

"Virtually all of you under-estimate the will to win at this company," Schneider said. "It’s hell-bent on not losing its leadership position."

Bloomberg