Companies

Nestlé reveals non-chocolate revamp

26 September 2017 - 18:31 Corinne Gretler and Thomas Mulier
Nestlé CEO Ulf Mark Schneider. REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Nestlé CEO Ulf Mark Schneider. REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Zurich/Geneva — Nestlé plans to switch in or out of businesses with combined sales of almost Sf10bn ($10bn) as CEO Mark Schneider focuses on coffee, bottled water and pet care to prioritise profitability over scale.

Selective acquisitions and divestments could affect about 10% of total revenue, Schneider said as he unveiled his new strategy to investors at a conference in London on Tuesday.

Nestlé is already trying to sell its US chocolate business, its first major retreat from sugary snacks, as the Nescafé maker embarks on its biggest revamp in at least a decade. "We’ll need to trade out of some product areas and into others," Schneider said. "We’ll act decisively, and the US confectionery is a good example of that."

For the first time, the Swiss owner of Nespresso coffee and Perrier water set a fixed profitability target, aiming for an underlying trading margin in 2020 that is as much as 2.5 percentage points higher than it achieved last year. This is still shy of the level sought by activist investor Dan Loeb, whose hedge fund firm Third Point bought a $3.5bn stake in Nestlé earlier this year.

Loeb, who attended the London presentation, declined to comment on Nestlé’s plans. The shares traded 1.7% higher as of 3pm in Zurich.

Nestlé gives into another of Third Point’s demands

The food company has set a formal margin target amid pressure from investors to prove it can improve performance despite the challenges the sector ...
Companies
10 hours ago

"The target is certainly attainable," said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Bank Vontobel. "While it will please some investors, others — such as Loeb — may be a bit disappointed."

The adoption of a profit target by Nestlé, which has about Sf90bn in sales, marks a broader shift among the world’s biggest food companies. With many mass-market brands facing scepticism from consumers seeking healthier and hipper alternatives, sales growth is slowing and consumer-goods giants are under pressure from investors to cut costs and to move into more profitable niches.

The margin target is not higher because Nestlé also needs to accelerate sales growth, Schneider told investors.

The CEO already announced a share buy-back worth as much as Sf20bn ($21bn), the planned disposal of Nestlé’s US confectionery unit and acquisitions of coffee and fresh-food businesses. The company has also been cutting jobs at its skin care unit. Nestlé said on Tuesday that it’s accelerating the pace of its three-year share re-purchase programme, which it previously said would be weighted towards the end of the period.

Schneider said Nestlé was not immediately changing its stance on its stake in French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which he described as a "fabulous" investment, contributing 9% of the Swiss company’s earnings per share over the past decade. The death of L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt last week prompted speculation about the future of Nestlé’s 23% holding in the French cosmetics company.

Gerber, Yinlu

Nestlé plans to keep its US frozen unit, and the ailing skin care business has a strategic fit, according to the CEO. He also said the company is trying to revamp its Gerber baby nutrition division in the US and Yinlu food in China. Nestlé has faced calls for a shake-up from Third Point, whose stake is equal to about 1%. Rival Unilever fended off a takeover bid earlier this year from Kraft Heinz, backed by buy-out firm 3G Capital Partners.

Unilever is targeting an underlying operating margin of 20% by 2020, while Danone aims to exceed 16%. Nestlé’s new goal is for an underlying trading margin of 17.5% to 18.5% by the same year.

Last year, Nestlé announced plans to improve its margin by at least two percentage points by 2019 or 2020 through cost savings. The company’s unadjusted trading operating margin has hovered between 15% and 15.3% during the past six years.

In July, Schneider said Nestlé may expand restructuring beyond its original plan. The company, which had 328,000 employees in 2016, has forecast re-organisation costs will rise about 67% to 500-million francs this year.

"Virtually all of you under-estimate the will to win at this company," Schneider said. "It’s hell-bent on not losing its leadership position."

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Court freezes rehabilitation funds of ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Lucara's tennis ball-sized diamond finds a buyer ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Distell positioned for acquisitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Alibaba boosts its stake in logistics joint venture Cainiao
Companies

Walmart wage war: Target to raise minimum pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay stakes a claim in townships
Business

Steinhoff confident of victory in Dutch court case over accounting fraud claims
Companies

Mark Lamberti to go ahead with Imperial split, ‘unless the market goes to hell’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury goods group Richemont sharpens online focus with two new appointments
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.