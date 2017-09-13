Pirelli said to be seeking equity valuation similar to rival Nokian Renkaat

Milan/London — Pirelli, the tyre maker that supplies Formula 1 race cars, is seeking an equity valuation of as much as €9bn in its initial public offering (IPO), implying a trading multiple in line with Finnish peer Nokian Renkaat, people familiar with the matter said.

The Italian company will present details of its IPO, including a price range, as early as this week and plans to begin trading in Milan in the first week of October, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details were private. The company has received strong demand from investors and is in talks with larger funds interested in becoming anchor investors for the deal, they said.

If it achieves a similar value to Nokian, Pirelli could become the largest IPO in Europe in 2017, potentially surpassing the €3bn sale of Allied Irish Banks shares in May. Pirelli has said it is planning to sell a 40% stake in the listing in October.

Nokian trades at an enterprise value, which includes debt, of about 11.3-times expected 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Pirelli reported first-half adjusted ebitda of €546.4m.

As part of a Chinese-led takeover in 2015, Pirelli combined its industrial truck business with ChemChina’s tire unit to focus on high-end tires for consumer vehicles and to boost profit margins. Pirelli may also encourage investors to value the firm at comparable levels to other luxury Italian companies, such as handbag maker Salvatore Ferragamo and apparel firm Moncler, one of the people said.

A representative for Pirelli declined to comment.

A group led by China National Chemical bought Pirelli for about €7.4bn in 2015, delisting the firm after nine decades on the stock exchange. The Chinese company and its partners plan to reduce their holding from 65% to below 50% in the IPO.

Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera will stay at the helm of the firm, which makes tyres for luxury vehicle brands including Ferrari, McLaren and Bentley, until mid-2020, and will have a leading role in choosing his successor, the company has said.

Bloomberg