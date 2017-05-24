China may land chemicals powerhouse

Beijing saw a Sinochem-ChemChina deal as a blueprint for streamlining and consolidating its debt-heavy state-owned enterprises, the people said, leaving fewer, but more powerful, national champions.

"This is the priority now for both companies. The message from the top to the managers is very clear: don’t be distracted by anything else," one of the people said, adding that the focus on this deal accounted in part for Sinochem recently ditching a plan to invest in Noble Group, a loss-making commodity trader.

A deal is not yet final and the Communist Party Congress later in 2017 leaves room for some political uncertainty.

The expected retirement of ChemChina chief Ren Jianxin in January might speed up the process, one of the people said, to allow for a handover period.

Ren, known for bold deals including Syngenta and the purchase of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, has spent over a decade and billions of dollars expanding ChemChina, founding a popular noodle chain along the way.

He may, though, have irked the authorities with his chutzpah in forging ahead with high-profile deals, another of those with knowledge of the discussions said. Ning, who made a name for himself as head of state-owned food processing group Cofco, is seen as politically well connected.

"The magnitude of the Syngenta deal means Beijing wants to make sure it’s securely managed," said a person from the oil and gas industry.

While the ambitious Syngenta takeover brought China a portfolio of top-tier chemicals and patent-protected seeds to improve agricultural output, it also leaves ChemChina with hefty debt.

ChemChina in 2017 arranged $32.9bn in bridge loans with more than 20 Chinese, European and Asian lenders — giving it a level of gearing that investors and analysts think is too high.

Combining Sinochem and an enlarged ChemChina would put the group among the world leaders across the chemicals, fertiliser and oil industries — a giant overseas and a major challenger domestically to Sinopec and PetroChina.

Sinochem is larger than ChemChina, but needs a long-term partner to expand globally from its roots as an oil and chemical trader. Sinochem’s growth in its energy business has stagnated, with more competition at home from firms including Unipec and Chinaoil, while its overseas oil and gas assets have struggled amid weaker oil prices.

Reuters