Reckitt sales hit by cyber infection

London — British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser trimmed its sales forecasts on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyberattack that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.

Several major companies, along with Russia’s biggest oil firm and Ukrainian banks, were hit by a virus on June 27 that crippled computers, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting production at factories.

Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Dettol and Lysol disinfectants, Nurofen tablets and Durex condoms, said it estimated like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2% from a year earlier because of the attack, which hit three days before the quarter ended.

The virus significantly hit output at many of the company’s more than 60 factories and hurt a global supply chain by affecting systems that manage orders, billing and shipping.

Excluding that impact, and tax changes in India that hurt sales to a lesser extent, second-quarter sales would have been flat, the company said. Reckitt’s shares fell as much as 3.2% on Thursday to their lowest since May 19.

The cyber blindside came at a bad time for Reckitt Benckiser after its weakest performance in 15 years in the first quarter, when a collapse of its business in South Korea and a failed Scholl product innovation left sales unchanged..

Reckitt Benckiser has described 2017 as a "tale of two halves", saying the second half would improve as comparisons with the same period a year earlier got easier. But it said on Thursday that like-for-like annual sales would now increase only 2%, instead of 3%.

Liberum analysts said Reckitt needed 5% growth in the second half to hit that target, which "may still prove ambitious in light of lingering effects from the cyberattack, Indian tax and competitive end markets".