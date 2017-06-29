This latest cyberattack was no ordinary ransomware

1C, built from scratch by Russian Boris Nuraliev, who is now a billionaire, is established throughout the former Soviet Union because it has made a point of understanding and integrating the vagaries of each country’s accounting rules while keeping its software basic, reliable and easy to use for someone without any information technology competence.

It also worked as a cheap alternative to sophisticated enterprise resource planning software like that from German vendor SAP.

Ukrainian business publications filled with articles on "how to replace 1C", used by about 300,000 local firms.

Many of these mentioned MEDoc — a Ukrainian software package that had the advantage of being one of two programs authorised by the Ukrainian tax service for the filing of electronic returns. It’s with the MEDoc software that the exPetr virus attack originated, according to Microsoft (whose software’s vulnerability the virus exploited), Ukrainian cyberpolice and the cybersecurity company Kaspersky. The malware was apparently embedded in an automatic update to the accounting package.

That’s why the infection spread disproportionately in Ukraine, hitting airports, railroads, large banks, mobile operators, energy companies, government offices, even the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, where technicians monitoring it had to switch to manual radiation control.

The malware rebooted computers and displayed a red screen telling the victims to pay $300 in Bitcoin to have all their files decrypted. It soon transpired that the malware’s developers didn’t really want the money. There was a single e-mail address specified for contact with the hackers, but it was soon blocked by the service provider, as usually happens in these cases. Besides, it turned out that the virus encrypted the victims’ hard disks without the possibility of recovery.

That’s odd: an attacker who wanted money would have taken care he could receive it; or at least would have demonstrated his ability to decrypt the files.

So cui bono; who benefits from this? Ukrainian officials were quick to accuse Russia of waging cyberwarfare against their country — but that’s almost white noise these days, coming from Kiev, and many observers were confused by the malware’s seeming geographic indifference.