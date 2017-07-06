Airbus reveals $22bn China order for 140 planes

Berlin — Airbus says it has won a large order from China of 140 planes for $22.8bn, during a visit by President Xi Jinping to Berlin.

The European aircraft maker said it had sealed the deal with China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, which CE Tom Enders called "one of the biggest contracts signed in a long time by Airbus".

The deal covers 100 A320 single-aisle jets and 40 A350 wide-body aircraft.

"This underscores the strong demand by Chinese airlines in all segments, from domestic and low-cost to the regional and international long-haul market," Airbus said.

Airbus said a market analysis forecast a doubling of demand globally for planes with more than 100 seats to 40,000 aircraft in the next 20 years, fuelled largely by demand from developing markets such as China.

"In the mid-1990s we had a market share [in China] of 5% to 6%," Enders said. "Twenty years later, we have around 50% — we really put our foot on the gas." The group said its A320 line of planes was the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft with more than 13,000 orders and 7,600 planes delivered.

In January 2016, BOC Aviation, owned by Bank of China, announced an order for 30 Airbus A320s worth more than $3bn to meet growing demand.

At last month’s Paris Air Show, Airbus announced 326 orders worth nearly $40bn.

However, the company was outpaced at the event by Boeing thanks to its new 737 MAX 10 airliner, taking in a total of 571 orders for nearly $75bn.

Xi was in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the Group of 20 summit of big industrialised and emerging economies in the northern German port city of Hamburg, which starts on Friday.

AFP