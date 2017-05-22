Airbus appoints independent panel to monitor its compliance

Paris — Europe’s Airbus said on Monday it had appointed an independent review panel including a former German finance minister to monitor its compliance practices amid several ongoing corruption investigations.

The three advisers, who included former German politician Theo Waigel, would report to CE Tom Enders and the board and take a "hard look" at the company’s systems and culture, Airbus said in a statement.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office launched a bribery and fraud investigation in 2016 after Airbus notified it of discrepancies it had discovered in declarations it had made on the use of agents while applying for UK export credits for jetliners.

France followed suit with a similar investigation earlier in 2017. Airbus, which also faces an investigation into fighter sales in Austria, where it strongly denies any wrongdoing, has said it will co-operate with all investigations.