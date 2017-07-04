Airbus unveils leaner plan and sales shift

Paris — Aircraft manufacturer Airbus rolled out a leaner new structure on Monday, completing a recent merger between its parent company and its dominant aircraft-making arm and including a shift in the reporting line for its key commercial sales team to group CEO Tom Enders.

That decision raised concerns among some insiders and customers about a possible power struggle with long-standing aeroplanes boss Fabrice Bregier, although Airbus denied any tensions.

Cementing changes first outlined in 2016, the "one Airbus" reorganisation involves a single headquarters in Toulouse, France, with Bregier confirmed as group-wide chief operating officer and president of commercial aircraft.

"We need to become more integrated, more collaborative and less bureaucratic for speedier decision-making and execution," Enders stated in a letter to Airbus employees.

The revamp, which saves hundreds of millions of euros in overheads, is designed to complete a decade-long drive to turn the former European consortium — with a history of strong French and German government influence — into a more normal company, and prepare for digital innovations sweeping through the industry.

But in an unexpected adjustment reported by Reuters on Friday, Airbus said its commercial sales team, best known for contesting leadership of the jet market with Boeing, would now report directly to Enders and bypass Bregier.

That move is seen as sensitive because it revisits a power-sharing deal between Enders, a German, and Bregier, a Frenchman, that initially gave the latter responsibility over all plane-making activities.

Enders said in his commercial aircraft role, Bregier would lead programmes, support and services, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and quality. "However, due to the heavy operational challenges in our largest revenue-driving business, and to slightly rebalance our internal burden-sharing, I will lead sales and marketing," he said in his letter.

The decision sent tremors though the commercial arm and raised questions over the future of Bregier, an industrial and marketing heavyweight whose ties to Enders are seen as key to Airbus’s ability to smooth output and face a resurgent Boeing.

"People are very surprised. There is no doubt that this is an important step," a person close to the company said.

A jet financier expressed "surprise" at the decision, given the well-established relations between many airlines and the 55-year-old Bregier.

Other critics said the sudden move reflected a heavy-handed new management style or risked being perceived as a weakening of French interests.

"It is creating a culture in which people will go back to ‘Germans versus French’ and people having to choose which camp they are in. It is not good for morale or the culture of the company," said a person with full knowledge of the group.

An Airbus spokesman called it a routine internal matter of reporting lines, as with any normal company.

The new structure comes almost 10 years to the day after leaders of France and Germany agreed in Toulouse to abolish a system of dual control over the company, with the CEO role shared between two people, one French and one German.

Enders had to wait another five years to become the sole CEO of the Airbus group and another year beyond that to reduce the political influence of French and German government shareholders.

Both now own 11% of the group, but their power is limited under a 2013 overhaul.

Analysts say Paris and Berlin generally had their attention elsewhere during the eurozone crisis, but their hands-off approach remains to be tested against a recently softening market for jets, with thousands of jobs at stake.

Reuters