M&C Saatchi in sports deal

UK-based M&C Saatchi has bought a majority stake in sports and entertainment agency Levergy, which was founded in 2012 by Clint Paterson and Struan Campbell.

M&C said the transaction positioned the company to capitalise on the buoyant sport and entertainment industry in SA and across the continent.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

"We’ve become great admirers of the Levergy team, their thinking and the work they produce for what is a remarkable roster of clients," global CEO of M&C Saatchi sport and entertainment Steve Martin said.

Levergy’s clients include Audi, New Balance, DStv and SuperSport. It has 26 employees across SA with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Levergy CEO Clint Paterson said to be recognised by the M&C Saatchi group as the company to "represent their sport and entertainment offering in Africa is a proud achievement" for the company.