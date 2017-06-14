Companies

Shell SA’s Bonang Mohale to lead Business Leadership SA

14 June 2017 - 15:03 Sunita Menon
Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Bonang Mohale has been appointed the new CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

He takes up his post on July 1, after ending his term as Shell SA’s chairman and vice-president: upstream.

Mohale, who is the current deputy chairman of Business Leadership SA, will replace Thero Setiloane, whose term expired in December 2016.

Hollard Insurance chairman Adrian Enthoven will assume the position of BLSA deputy chairman.

Business Leadership SA chairman Jabu Mabuza said: "The board is delighted that someone of Bonang Mohale’s calibre and immense leadership ability has agreed to steer the organisation through the most challenging environment the organisation has faced since 1994."

SA’s democracy under attack

Bonang Mohale presents a “State Integrity Six Pack” that would take SA out of its downward trajectory. Fighting corruption and state capture is the ...
News & Insights
2 hours ago

Support integrity fund against state capture, says Shell boss

Bonang Mohale, chairman of Shell SA and deputy chairman of Business Leadership SA, has called on business to invest in an integrity fund that would ...
National
2 days ago

Mohale said: "It will be an honour for me to marshal the resources and capabilities of business to create a South Africa that works for all.

"In the next 12 months my focus will be to reassert business as the solution and not the enemy, because when business does well, society does well."

Business would "help combat state capture, work with labour and government to get the economy out of this recession and going again, create jobs and accelerate transformation", he said.

"I plan to reposition business as a trusted adviser, partner of choice and doing everything possible to make government a capable state."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
More woes for Oakbay Resources
Companies / Mining
2.
Brait share price hits 52-week low
Companies
3.
Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Embattled Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of ...
Companies
5.
Brainworks surprises with JSE listing submission
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Racialising business just poisons debate
Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: SA’s business leaders now have to factor in and try to ...
Opinion / Columnists

SA’s democracy under attack
News & Insights

Support integrity fund against state capture, says Shell boss
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.