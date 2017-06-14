Shell SA’s Bonang Mohale to lead Business Leadership SA

Bonang Mohale has been appointed the new CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

He takes up his post on July 1, after ending his term as Shell SA’s chairman and vice-president: upstream.

Mohale, who is the current deputy chairman of Business Leadership SA, will replace Thero Setiloane, whose term expired in December 2016.

Hollard Insurance chairman Adrian Enthoven will assume the position of BLSA deputy chairman.

Business Leadership SA chairman Jabu Mabuza said: "The board is delighted that someone of Bonang Mohale’s calibre and immense leadership ability has agreed to steer the organisation through the most challenging environment the organisation has faced since 1994."