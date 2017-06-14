Shell SA’s Bonang Mohale to lead Business Leadership SA
Bonang Mohale has been appointed the new CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA).
He takes up his post on July 1, after ending his term as Shell SA’s chairman and vice-president: upstream.
Mohale, who is the current deputy chairman of Business Leadership SA, will replace Thero Setiloane, whose term expired in December 2016.
Hollard Insurance chairman Adrian Enthoven will assume the position of BLSA deputy chairman.
Business Leadership SA chairman Jabu Mabuza said: "The board is delighted that someone of Bonang Mohale’s calibre and immense leadership ability has agreed to steer the organisation through the most challenging environment the organisation has faced since 1994."
Mohale said: "It will be an honour for me to marshal the resources and capabilities of business to create a South Africa that works for all.
"In the next 12 months my focus will be to reassert business as the solution and not the enemy, because when business does well, society does well."
Business would "help combat state capture, work with labour and government to get the economy out of this recession and going again, create jobs and accelerate transformation", he said.
"I plan to reposition business as a trusted adviser, partner of choice and doing everything possible to make government a capable state."
