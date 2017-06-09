Airbnb gets go-ahead in Japan

"We welcome the legislation," said Yasuyuki Tanabe, Airbnb’s country manager for Japan. "It is clear, simple and easy to understand, while reflecting Japan’s unique needs."

Airbnb, like its ride-sharing counterpart Uber Technologies, has faced resistance from local authorities. Still, Japan’s home-sharing limits are relatively lenient, compared with 90 days in London and 60 days in Amsterdam. The new law also distinguishes between those who share their own dwellings and absentee landlords, anticipating that the latter are more likely to be a source of friction in neighbourhoods.

For some hosts in Tokyo, the new rules may force them to choose between giving up a second source of income and committing to becoming a full-time rental property operator. Airbnb does not break down the 52,000 listings it has in Japan by type. About 70% of them are for entire homes, according to Airdna, a company that sells consulting services to hosts.

For those hosts who decide to stick with it, the good news is that demand will only continue to grow. More than 24-million tourists visited Japan in 2016, topping the record for a fourth consecutive year, according to the nation’s tourism organisation. Airbnb accommodated 3.7-million of those visitors, according to the company. The government aims to raise the number of visitors to 40-million by 2020.

"Just because our mere 50,000 listings are rented out a certain way right now … doesn’t mean that’s all that is possible in the future," Tanabe said. "We see a whole new magnitude of opportunities for unlocking untapped real-estate resources in this country."