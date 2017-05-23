Son’s $100bn fund: too much Vision for the future?

If Son was spooked by the crash, he never let it show. He continued to cut big deals, including the $22bn acquisition of US wireless carrier Sprint. In 2016, he made the biggest deal of his career, buying chipmaker ARM Holdings for $32bn.

After the announcement, his stock got hammered as stunned investors fled. "It would be unfair to Masa Son if we said we were not warned that some ‘crazy ideas’ were on anvil," Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies Group, wrote at the time. "To us, the ARM acquisition announced yesterday appears largely inconsistent with SoftBank’s investment strategy…. It does not inspire much confidence."

Son responded with an impassioned pitch. He argued this was a rare moment in history when technology’s rapid evolution provides opportunities that may never appear again.

"People think this was a stupid move, they’ve voted with their money," Son said at the time. "It’s easy to look at where your pieces are now and place the next one nearby. This one is 10, 20, 50 moves ahead."

or the Vision Fund. Son saw once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, while SoftBank’s investors fretted the risks. The question was where he could find a new set of backers willing to finance his vision of the future.

Then the Saudi deputy crown prince came to Tokyo in September 2016 just as he was looking for ways to diversify his country’s economy beyond oil. The prince needed to invest billions of petro-dollars in new industries — he even called his effort "Vision 2030".

SoftBank’s Vision Fund was announced publicly in October and Son’s deal-making synapses have been firing even before the fund closed. Son agreed to invest $1bn in OneWeb, a startup that aims to beam internet connectivity to every corner of the globe. He is also putting $300m into WeWork, a New York-based startup that rents offices to small businesses and freelancers.

Son is raising the Vision Fund because he sees deals he thinks are even more promising than Alibaba. In his February call, he cited the leaders of the sharing economy, including Uber and Airbnb.