Two new workhorses are in for a marathon test of quality

We don’t run a big long-term fleet. Some publications do, but we are a small team and want to spend some quality time with our long-term test vehicles.

It is important to us that we identify the good and the bad points of models that are available in the South African market. We do this in our road tests and driving impressions, of course, but what about more than 5,000km or 10,000km? What about the service experience or the wait for parts? What about those dreaded squeaks and rattles that emerge over time?

That is what the long termer is about. Over the years long-term test models have even changed our opinion from the original one-week test, sometimes for the better and occasionally for the worse.

This week we said goodbye to the Renault Kadjar and the Volkswagen Passat but we welcome two new models that will be spending up to 12 months with us. The first is another Renault, but this time the Megane. We were so surprised by the Kadjar compared with the more popular Nissan Qashqai that we wanted to see how well the Megane competes with major segment stalwarts in the all-important hatchback market such as the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus.

In SA the GTi is the biggest seller in the Golf range. Likewise in Europe, where the Megane is hugely popular, the GT derivative outsells the lesser models. So we have a GT in the garage replete with that stunning styling, high equipment level and 151kW turbocharged 1.6.

Renault used to be extremely popular but then it suffered parts availability problems, poor service in dealerships and build quality issues. Our time with the Kadjar showed that things have changed significantly, but the Kadjar is essentially a Qashqai under the skin, so how will the Megane fare? We are looking forward to finding out.

The second model to join our fleet is from the Blue Oval. Yes, a Ford is in the Motor News long-term garage for the first time. And it is a proudly South African Ford, too. It’s an Everest 2.2, built at the company’s plant in Silverton near Pretoria with an engine from its plant in Struandale near Port Elizabeth.

Like the Megane, it faces stiff competition, particularly from the segment leader, the Toyota Fortuner. As a full seven-seater sport utility vehicle it will face the challenges of being a family vehicle, a work vehicle and a test vehicle.

The Everest will be in our fleet for about three months. Then it will head back to be replaced by … wait for it … a Kuga. Given all the headlines surrounding the model we need to know for ourselves what it is like so we can help you make an informed decision.

We are running in the new fleet and will bring you our full initial impressions in June.