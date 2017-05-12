AEEI dividend underscores bid for tech growth

African Empowerment Equity Investments (AEEI) has underlined its ambitions to double its profits and assets by 2020 with a maiden interim dividend declaration for the six months to February.

The interim payout surprised shareholders as AEEI, which listed in the late 1990s, started paying full-year dividends only in the 2015 financial year.

Speaking at the release of the half-year results on Thursday, CEO Khalid Abdulla said AEEI’s decision to declare an interim payout of 2c per share showed the firm’s investment portfolio, which is anchored around recently listed Premier Fishing and the fast-growing technology hub, was generating strong cash flows. Cash flow from operating activities came in 8% higher at R35m, equivalent to roughly 7c per share.

Abdulla said the successful listing of Premier Fishing on the JSE could spur plans to separately list the company’s technology investments under the newly created corporate brand of Ayo Technology Solutions — a hub that would include its 30% stake in British Telecoms SA.

AEEI has secured more influence at British Telecoms after a reshuffling of the board enabled AEEI to participate in the policy and decision-making processes. The British Telecoms investment is now recognised as an associate and its contributions will be equity accounted.

AEEI’s investor presentation showed Ayo more than doubling revenue to R234m in the interim period. Abdulla believed Ayo could produce bottom-line profits of close to R150m by financial 2018, adding that the listing could carry a value of more than R2bn. In terms of acquisitions, he said Ayo was engaging with "numerous target companies", while growth into Africa was continuing.

Abdulla also outlined plans to bulk up its smaller healthcare and events and tourism divisions. The healthcare segment would be transformed by an acquisition that was close to finalisation, while the events and tourism operation was looking at a partnership with an international player specialising in virtual reality applications.