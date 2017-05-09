Warren Buffett defends partner 3G’s capitalist formula

Warren Buffett said on Monday 3G Capital, Berkshire Hathaway’s controversial partner in multiple transactions, follows a "standard capitalist formula" when it sweeps away thousands of jobs and imposes deep expense cuts to make the companies it buys more efficient.

Speaking on CNBC television, Buffett said, "It’s a defect of mine" that he did not focus as closely on the efficiency of business units at Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate he had run since 1965.

Berkshire and 3G control Kraft Heinz and recently tried to merge it with Unilever for $143bn, but this was rebuffed.

The Brazilian firm is known for "zero-based budgeting", where it requires managers to defend all of their expenses and cut waste where possible.

"They have followed the standard capitalist formula ... of trying to do the same business with fewer people," Buffett said.

"People live better when there is more output per capita." Nonetheless, he acknowledged that cutting jobs can be a "painful process".

Separately, Buffett expressed regret over his failure to invest early in internet search firm Google, now part of Alphabet, saying "I should have some insight into" what became an "extraordinary business" with attributes of a monopoly.

He was more comfortable, he said, buying shares of Apple in which Berkshire has disclosed a 133-million share stake, worth close to $20bn on Friday.

Buffett noted that many iPhone purchasers were repeat customers who knew a new phone would be introduced regularly, or bought them for such occasions as graduations.

"I can very easily determine the competitive position of Apple now and who is trying to chase them," he said.

"The shares, when we bought them, were much more reasonable" in price.

Asked if he had stopped buying Apple, Buffett said: "Maybe, may not."

He was not bothered by initial US data showing the economy had grown just 0.7% in the first quarter, saying it was "more or less" growing at 2% a year.

Some of Berkshire’s industrial units experienced upticks in business in 2017, as did credit card companies such as Visa and American Express, a longtime Berkshire investment.

"Credit cards will tell you a lot about the consumer, what their attitude is," Buffett said.

Reuters