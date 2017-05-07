Buffett assails Wells Fargo, defends 3G at wide-ranging meeting

Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said "we agree" with Buffett’s comments, and have taken "decisive actions" to fix the problems and "make things right for customers." Buffett likened the situation to Salomon Brothers, where in 1991 he was installed as chairman to clean up a mess after the former chief executive failed to tell regulators a trader was submitting fake bids at Treasury auctions.

Asked whether Berkshire’s decentralised structure could lead to a similar scandal, Buffett said "as we sit here, somebody is doing something wrong at Berkshire," whose units employ 367,000 people. But he said Berkshire has an internal "hotline" to flag possible misbehaviour, which gets 4,000 calls a year.

Succession, dividends

The meeting also included discussions about Berkshire’s succession plans, its controversial partnership with Brazilian firm 3G Capital, and whether it will start paying dividends or make a monster acquisition.

Buffett has said Berkshire could have a new chief executive within 24 hours if he died or could not continue, and that nothing had changed just because he praised fewer managers than usual in his February shareholder letter.

He said it may have been harder to single people out because "we have never had more good managers." But he also said it would be a "terrible mistake" if capital allocation were not the "main talent" of his successor.

Buffett did lavish much praise on top insurance executive Ajit Jain, who some investors believe could be that successor, saying "nobody could possibly replace Ajit. You can’t come close." On 3G, with which Berkshire controls Kraft Heinz Co and tried to merge it with Unilever NV, Buffett acknowledged a dislike for the cost-cutting for which the Brazilian firm is known.

But, he said, "it is absolutely essential to America that we become more productive, and 3G was "very good at making a business productive with fewer people." Buffett also raised the possibility Berkshire could pay its first dividend since 1967, if "reasonably soon, even while I’m around," the company had too much cash it could not reasonably deploy.

"It could be repurchases, it could be dividends," he said.

Berkshire ended March with more than $96bn of cash and cash-like instruments, and Munger said it could do a "$150 billion" acquisition now if it wanted.

Airlines, IBM

Buffett defended Berkshire’s foray into airlines, where it is a top investor in American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Continental Holdings.

He had long disdained the industry, which had gone through many bankruptcies, but said he is confident it will not resort to "suicidally competitive" pricing strategies that could spell doom.

Munger added: "You’ve got to remember railroads were a terrible business for decades and decades and decades, and then they got good." Berkshire bought the BNSF railroad in 2010.