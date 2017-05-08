Japan’s SoftBank tipped to muscle up

SoftBank, Snapdeal, Paytm and BigBasket did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Grofers said the company did not comment on merger speculation.

At the heart of the push was the charismatic Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s founder and chairman, the sources said. Son has taken a more active role in the group globally since 2016, when he pushed aside his heir apparent, Nikesh Arora. SoftBank made a hugely lucrative early bet in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which it is still the single largest investor.

But it has also been a long-time supporter of India — and with some success.

"Son is thinking India is the place where he will create one or two Alibabas," said one of the sources familiar with SoftBank ambitions, adding that Son saw the country right now as the "land of golden opportunity".

SoftBank is the biggest investor in India’s leading ride-share player Ola, which competes with Uber, and its top hotel aggregator, Oyo. Son and other partners have also pledged to pour $20bn into solar projects in the energy-hungry nation.

"They are getting into sectors where the big differentiator, firstly, is going to be technology," said the same source.

"Secondly, also sectors that need large amounts of capital, so you can browbeat or elbow out people with your capital."

A Flipkart-Snapdeal combination would create just such a e-commerce behemoth.

Flipkart, though battling Amazon, has maintained its pole position and in April it raised $1.4bn from a trio of cash-rich and tech-savvy players, including eBay, Tencent and Microsoft. It also bought eBay’s Indian operations as part of the deal.

SoftBank poured cash into Snapdeal, but Son began to lose patience as it was outpaced by Amazon, said a source at Snapdeal and the source familiar with SoftBank’s aspirations.

SoftBank had already begun talks with Flipkart’s largest investor, Tiger Global, to buy a stake, the two sources said.

To push through the tie-up, SoftBank was likely to invest about $1bn in Flipkart, via a direct cash infusion and by buying equity stakes in investors such as hedge fund Tiger Global, another source said. Snapdeal investors were expected to get one Flipkart share for every 10 Snapdeal shares.

Flipkart did not respond to requests for comment, while a spokeswoman for Tiger Global said it did not speak to the media about its investments.

CONSOLIDATION

Forging all these deals could prove to be a challenge.

One source familiar with the Grofers-BigBasket talks said a deal, while being considered, looked unlikely as BigBasket had a cash-burn rate significantly higher than that of Grofers, making it hard to justify a deal.

Even if the deals do click, there is no guarantee bets like a Flipkart-Snapdeal combination will pay off.

"In the short-term, yes," said Gartner analyst Sandy Shen.

"But things move quickly in e-commerce and Amazon is a strong player with global scale, technology and operational expertise."

Still, a Flipkart-Snapdeal is a combination likely to revive hopes of a broader consolidation in Indian e-commerce.

One of the sources said Alibaba explored the possibility of combining Snapdeal and Paytm’s e-commerce business with Flipkart about a year ago, but talks broke down.

Industry watchers believe that Paytm’s marketplace and Tiger Global-backed ShopClues could fold into Flipkart if the tie-up and Paytm investment goes through.

Reuters