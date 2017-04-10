Tencent, eBay and Microsoft pile into India’s Flipkart as it eyes Amazon
The online retailer’s latest fundraising round is its biggest to date — but its valuation has shrunk by a third in the past two years as competition heats up
Mumbai — India’s top e-commerce firm Flipkart has raised $1.4bn in its biggest fundraising to date as it takes on US tech giant Amazon.com for a larger share of the country’s burgeoning online retail market.
Tencent, Microsoft and eBay participated in the funding round, Flipkart said in a statement on Monday, which will value the Indian company at $11.6bn.
That is lower than the $15bn valuation it achieved at its last fundraising in 2015, reflecting how competition has intensified.
India is the world’s fastest-growing internet services market, as a rising middle class increasingly shops online.
In 2016, Amazon announced that it would invest more than $5bn in India, and has recently expanded into online video and grocery shopping in the country.
The fundraising also comes amid speculation Flipkart may be interested in a takeover of smaller rival Snapdeal. Local media have reported SoftBank is keen to sell its stake in Snapdeal, India’s third-biggest e-commerce player, in exchange for a stake in Flipkart.
"We are delighted that Tencent, eBay and Microsoft — all innovation powerhouses — have chosen to partner with us on their India journey," Flipkart’s founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal said in a statement.
"This deal reaffirms our resolve to hasten the transformation of commerce in India through technology."
As part of the fundraising, eBay invested $500m in Flipkart for a stake, according to a separate statement by both companies. In exchange, eBay will merge its India operations with Flipkart.
The companies did not disclose the amounts invested by Microsoft and Tencent.
Prior to the latest round, Flipkart had raised more than $3bn in funding via 10 rounds, mostly from international investors.
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, two former Amazon employees, launched Flipkart in 2007 and the company’s biggest investor is US hedge fund Tiger Global. Others include Accel Partners and Naspers.
Reuters
