Tencent, eBay and Microsoft pile into India’s Flipkart as it eyes Amazon

Mumbai — India’s top e-commerce firm Flipkart has raised $1.4bn in its biggest fundraising to date as it takes on US tech giant Amazon.com for a larger share of the country’s burgeoning online retail market.

Tencent, Microsoft and eBay participated in the funding round, Flipkart said in a statement on Monday, which will value the Indian company at $11.6bn.

That is lower than the $15bn valuation it achieved at its last fundraising in 2015, reflecting how competition has intensified.

India is the world’s fastest-growing internet services market, as a rising middle class increasingly shops online.

In 2016, Amazon announced that it would invest more than $5bn in India, and has recently expanded into online video and grocery shopping in the country.

The fundraising also comes amid speculation Flipkart may be interested in a takeover of smaller rival Snapdeal. Local media have reported SoftBank is keen to sell its stake in Snapdeal, India’s third-biggest e-commerce player, in exchange for a stake in Flipkart.