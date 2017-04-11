Companies / Financial Services

MERGER DEAL

SoftBank vies with Amazon for Indian e-commerce

11 April 2017 - 05:36 AM Saritha Rai
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

Bangalore — SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are heading for a clash in India.

SoftBank is closing in on a deal to combine its e-commerce company Snapdeal with market leader Flipkart Online Services, creating a stronger domestic player to compete with the US behemoth, according to people familiar with the matter.

To get the merger done, Son is willing to cut Snapdeal’s valuation 85% to $1bn, said the people, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

Snapdeal’s founders and early investors had resisted such a steep cut, but SoftBank had argued the deal was necessary as venture funding dries up and competition intensifies, the people said. Talks were now in the final stages and a deal could be signed within weeks, they said, though it was also possible they could fall apart.

Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl raised the possibility of an acquisition in an e-mail to employees at the weekend, explaining he and co-founder Rohit Bansal were seeking to protect employees.

"While our investors are driving the discussions around the way forward, I am reaching out to let you know that  the wellbeing of the entire team is mine and Rohit’s top and  only priority," Bahl wrote, according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg.

Flipkart, Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment.

The combination of India’s two leading e-commerce players was being called an arranged marriage, said the people, with Son playing the role  of matchmaker.

The Japanese billionaire, who owns about a third of Snapdeal parent Jasper Infotech, planned to contribute that equity to the merged entity and to infuse another $500m to $1bn in Flipkart through a transaction with Flipkart backer Tiger Global Management, the people said.

That would give Flipkart more firepower to battle Amazon in one of the world’s fastest-growing online retail markets. The Seattle-based company has vowed to spend $5bn in the country and India chief Amit Agarwal has used the money to gain customers.

Son financed a similar battle in China — and won billions. He was one of the earliest backers of Alibaba, the e-commerce player that first defeated eBay in China and then successfully fended off Amazon.

That investment remains one of his most successful to date, giving him stock worth more than $80bn.

Flipkart is already raising cash for the battle. The Bangalore-based company said on Monday it had raised $1.4bn from Tencent, Microsoft and eBay in what it said was the largest internet investment in India. Flipkart said the post-transaction valuation for the company was $11.6bn.

An alliance among Flipkart, Snapdeal and eBay could give the business customers, scale and technology, although it is not clear how easily those could be integrated.

"This is a landmark deal for Flipkart and for India," the company’s co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal said in a statement.

Bloomberg

