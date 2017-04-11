SoftBank vies with Amazon for Indian e-commerce

Bangalore — SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are heading for a clash in India.

SoftBank is closing in on a deal to combine its e-commerce company Snapdeal with market leader Flipkart Online Services, creating a stronger domestic player to compete with the US behemoth, according to people familiar with the matter.

To get the merger done, Son is willing to cut Snapdeal’s valuation 85% to $1bn, said the people, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

Snapdeal’s founders and early investors had resisted such a steep cut, but SoftBank had argued the deal was necessary as venture funding dries up and competition intensifies, the people said. Talks were now in the final stages and a deal could be signed within weeks, they said, though it was also possible they could fall apart.

Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl raised the possibility of an acquisition in an e-mail to employees at the weekend, explaining he and co-founder Rohit Bansal were seeking to protect employees.

"While our investors are driving the discussions around the way forward, I am reaching out to let you know that the wellbeing of the entire team is mine and Rohit’s top and only priority," Bahl wrote, according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg.

Flipkart, Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment.

The combination of India’s two leading e-commerce players was being called an arranged marriage, said the people, with Son playing the role of matchmaker.