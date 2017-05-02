MEDIA BUYOUT
Fox in joint bid for TV group Tribune
Los Angeles — Media conglomerate 21st Century Fox, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, is teaming up with Blackstone Group to make an offer to acquire TV-station owner Tribune Media Co, rivalling a planned bid by Sinclair Broadcast Group, people familiar with the situation said.
The all-cash bid would be funded by Blackstone, while Fox would contribute its television stations to the joint venture that would acquire Tribune, said one of the people familiar with the situation, but who asked not to be named because the talks are private at this stage. The two sides are in talks about a deal ahead of a deadline this week for final bids. No agreement has been reached and talks may still fall apart.
Fox has been approached in recent weeks about backing an alternative to a takeover by Sinclair, which has been looking to acquire Chicago-based Tribune for a price said to be in the high $30s a share.
A combination of Tribune and Sinclair, two of the biggest TV station owners in the US, would give Sinclair a stronger negotiating hand with Fox on how to split fees from cable providers.
Fox has a say in Tribune’s destiny because it has to consent to the transfer of the company’s affiliate agreements to a new owner, people familiar with the situation have said before.
Sinclair has been looking to finalise a deal by the time Tribune reports first-quarter earnings, which it is slated to do during the week of May 8. Tribune Media has a market capitalisation of about $3.2bn.
Mergers of TV-station owners such as Sinclair, Tribune and Fox were made easier last month, when the Federal Communications Commission restored a rule that allows TV station groups to count just half of their coverage area for UHF (ultra-high frequency) stations to comply with a 39% nationwide cap set by Congress.
The commission’s vote reversed a 2016 decision by the agency during the Obama administration. New chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, criticised the earlier action because it effectively tightened ownership limits without considering whether to raise the national cap.
The issue is a relic of the days when UHF stations — broadcasting on US channels 14 and higher — used signals that did not reach as far as stations assigned lower-numbered channels. That disappeared with the switch to digital TV in 2009.
Tribune said on April 20 that the action was "a welcome step towards creating a more level playing field for all local broadcasters in their relationships with television networks, satellite operators, cable providers, and streaming video services".
Bloomberg
