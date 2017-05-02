Fox in joint bid for TV group Tribune

Los Angeles — Media conglomerate 21st Century Fox, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, is teaming up with Blackstone Group to make an offer to acquire TV-station owner Tribune Media Co, rivalling a planned bid by Sinclair Broadcast Group, people familiar with the situation said.

The all-cash bid would be funded by Blackstone, while Fox would contribute its television stations to the joint venture that would acquire Tribune, said one of the people familiar with the situation, but who asked not to be named because the talks are private at this stage. The two sides are in talks about a deal ahead of a deadline this week for final bids. No agreement has been reached and talks may still fall apart.

Fox has been approached in recent weeks about backing an alternative to a takeover by Sinclair, which has been looking to acquire Chicago-based Tribune for a price said to be in the high $30s a share.

A combination of Tribune and Sinclair, two of the biggest TV station owners in the US, would give Sinclair a stronger negotiating hand with Fox on how to split fees from cable providers.