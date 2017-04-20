Pernod Ricard reports sales slowed slightly in third quarter

Paris — French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, reflecting weakness in India and the earlier timing of the Chinese New Year.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group after Britain’s Diageo, kept its profit outlook unchanged and achieved some robust quarterly growth in the US and in Europe.

Pernod Ricard posted sales of €1.987bn in the three months to March 31, up 3% on a like-for-like basis, compared with 4% growth in the second quarter.

This was, however, above the average of analysts’ estimates for 1% growth in a company-compiled consensus.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac kept its forecast for underlying operating profit growth of between 2% and 4% in the full year to June 30.

In India, which accounts for about 10% of Pernod Ricard group revenue, a government ban on high-value bank notes held back local consumption. There has also been a ban on alcohol sales near highways in India since April 1.

Pernod’s results come a day after Remy Cointreau posted higher sales on a strong showing in the US and China.

Reuters