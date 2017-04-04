AOL and Yahoo to join to create Oath

San Francisco — AOL and Yahoo will be combined into a unit called Oath after telecom titan Verizon buys the pioneering internet firm, according to a tweet on Monday by the AOL chief.

Confirmation of a new name for what the world has long known as Yahoo was tweeted from a verified @timarmstrongaol account after reports of the new name leaked in US media reports.

"Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017," the Twitter post read.

A price cut early this year kept Verizon on track to consummate the purchase of Yahoo’s internet business, and share the costs from a pair of epic hacks that threatened to derail the deal.

Yahoo slashed the price of its core internet business by $350m.

Under revised terms of the delayed deal, Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo assets will total $4.48bn. Yahoo announced in September that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500-million of its user accounts. And in December it admitted to another cyber attack from 2013 affecting more than a billion users.