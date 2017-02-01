Relief at size of Deutsche’s trading fines
Moving money out of Russia results in $629m penalty
London — Deutsche Bank has been fined $629m by UK and US authorities for compliance failures that saw the bank help wealthy Russians move about $10bn out of the country using transactions that were probably thinly veiled attempts to cover up crime.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority issued a $204m fine on Tuesday, hours after New York’s department of financial services fined the bank $425m for failures over so-called mirror trades.
A criminal investigation by the US justice department is continuing into the trades, which were used to convert roubles into dollars and transfer the money out of Russia.
The settlement "was quicker than expected", said Lutz Roehmeyer of LBB Invest in Berlin. Some people feared the fines would amount to billions of dollars. He expected a settlement of the department of justice investigation for an amount similar to those of the other two authorities.
Deutsche Bank shares rose in Frankfurt trading as the deal removed another source of uncertainty that had weighed on the stock and as the bank said the fines were "materially" covered by existing provisions.
Shares of Deutsche Bank, which is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, had risen 2% by 11.32am in Frankfurt.
Not Yet Resolved
Earlier in January, the lender finalised a $7.2bn settlement to resolve a US investigation into its sales of toxic mortgage debt.
While CEO John Cryan has been pressing to wrap up regulatory reviews, investigations into whether the bank manipulated foreign currency rates and precious metal prices have not yet been resolved.
"Removing uncertainties is great news," said Neil Smith, an analyst with Bankhaus Lampe, who has a buy rating on Deutsche Bank.
"And it’s largely covered by provisions, which means there shouldn’t be a big impact on profit," he said.
The Financial Conduct Authority said that from April 2012 to October 2014, mirror trades were used by Deutsche Bank customers to transfer more than $6bn from Russia, through the German lender’s arm in the UK, to overseas bank accounts including in Cyprus, Estonia and Latvia. In addition, almost $4bn in suspicious "one-sided trades" were carried out.
The mirror trades allowed clients to buy local blue-chip shares for roubles, while the same stocks would be sold in London for dollars, in order to obtain the US currency. Although such trades can be legal, there was a lack of controls in place at Deutsche Bank to prevent money laundering and other offences.
Financial crime is a risk to the UK financial system... We have repeatedly told firms how to comply with our anti-money laundering requirements and the failings of Deutsche Bank are simply unacceptableMark Steward
Director of enforcement and market oversight
Deutsche Bank chief administrative officer Karl von Rohr told staff that the bank was "making progress" towards resolving the investigations.
"We are co-operating with other regulators and law enforcement authorities, which have their own ongoing investigations into these securities trades," Von Rohr said in a memo, which was published on the bank’s website on Tuesday.
"We have some way to go until we can put our major legacy legal matters behind us, but we continue to pursue their resolution step by step."
The New York regulator said on Monday it appeared that a close relative of a Deutsche Bank supervisor in Moscow received bribes worth about $250,000 so that the supervisor would clear the trades.
"Financial crime is a risk to the UK financial system," Mark Steward, director of enforcement and market oversight at the UK watchdog, said. "We have repeatedly told firms how to comply with our anti-money laundering requirements and the failings of Deutsche Bank are simply unacceptable."
Fines to settle the probes into Russian securities trades were "materially reflected in existing litigation reserves", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. The bank received the Financial Conduct Authority’s standard 30% discount on the bulk of the penalty for co-operating at an early stage.
Nearly 6,000 pairs of suspicious mirror trades were carried out during the period, the FCA said.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.