Business

FREE TO READ | SMMEs' role in the economy examined

In this inaugural issue of our new magazine, we try to answer the many questions small business owners have to help them thrive

27 May 2024 - 10:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hopes for improved growth in employment rests on the role of SMMEs in the economy. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/123RF/KARANDAEV
Hopes for improved growth in employment rests on the role of SMMEs in the economy. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/123RF/KARANDAEV

By now, most South Africans are keenly aware of the role small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) play in the economy. We understand that it is these small businesses, not established corporates, that are most likely to provide employment and perhaps even stimulate job creation. We know that SMMEs stand a greater chance of fostering inclusion for marginalised groups and may even plant the seeds for new industries to flourish. And we know, from the number of start-ups providing niche products and services that were previously unheard of, that they have the potential to solve social problems.

Sadly, we also know that a small-business owner’s journey is a difficult one. Far from dreams of becoming the next Elon Musk, most of SA’s SMME owners have more humble goals: how to get that next round of funding? Are there any alternatives to traditional finance houses? What skills do I need to sharpen if I don’t want to fall behind? How can I find out more about enterprise and supplier development — is it the answer to greater market access?

We’ve tried to provide answers to these and other crucial questions in our inaugural edition of SMMEs: Accelerating Growth. The reality is that while SMMEs are all about big-picture thinking, and there is perhaps no other sector as driven by aspiration and ambition, there is also no other sector where these need to be tempered by pragmatic considerations. Let’s start here.

Lisa Witepski, editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | SMMEs: how to navigate legal red tape while on the hunt for funding

Host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane
Business
2 weeks ago

Self-reliant business incubators key to growing sustainable SMMEs

Incubators will benefit from generating their own revenue and seeking additional revenue streams
Opinion
2 months ago

VUSI GUMEDE: Job-creating SMME sector deserves more support

Entrepreneurs contribute not only to employment and economic growth but also to foreign exchange earnings
Opinion
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | Improvon’s bet on industrial property ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Independent tower companies are driving ...
Business
3.
WATCH: Opportunities for African entrepreneurs in ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Infrastructure challenges should ...
Business
5.
Zestlife's remarkable call centre turnaround ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.