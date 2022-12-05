FREE TO READ | Infrastructure magazine

In this issue of Infrastructure, we tackle the issues around road maintenance, the increasing impact of load-shedding on construction projects and how the climate crisis is seeing more designers turning to sustainable architecture to promote energy and ecological conservation.

Water infrastructure also has its problems. Cape Town narrowly avoided Day Zero. The Eastern Cape is facing the same scenario and water restrictions are hitting Johannesburg. Are we on the brink of another looming load-shedding-style disaster?

We also look at what happens when safety processes fail and an accident occurs. We look at issues such as compensation, rehabilitation, and reskilling, as well as proactive preventive measures.

All these stories and more in this issue.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):