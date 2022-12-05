Business

FREE TO READ | Infrastructure magazine

We tackle issues around our water systems and road maintenance, plus the increasing impact of load-shedding on construction projects

05 December 2022 - 12:17
The climate crisis means more designers are turning to sustainable architecture to promote energy and ecological conservation.
The climate crisis means more designers are turning to sustainable architecture to promote energy and ecological conservation.
Image: Sunday Times/12RF/antonsamsonov

In this issue of Infrastructure, we tackle the issues around road maintenance, the increasing impact of load-shedding on construction projects and how the climate crisis is seeing more designers turning to sustainable architecture to promote energy and ecological conservation.

Water infrastructure also has its problems. Cape Town narrowly avoided Day Zero. The Eastern Cape is facing the same scenario and water restrictions are hitting Johannesburg. Are we on the brink of another looming load-shedding-style disaster?

We also look at what happens when safety processes fail and an accident occurs. We look at issues such as compensation, rehabilitation, and reskilling, as well as proactive preventive measures.

All these stories and more in this issue.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Government confirms scrap metal export ban

Research commissioned by the government found that the most effective way to deal with infrastructure theft is to dampen demand for scrap metal
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Hybrid work is here to stay; the challenge is ...
Business
2.
Nedbank is big winner at CGISA Integrated ...
Business
3.
Overtime, commission, and bonuses: what your ...
Business
4.
Nedbank partners with the automotive industry to ...
Business
5.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.