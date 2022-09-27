Power surges to potholes: Five claim trends affecting SA’s insurance landscape

Across all regions, the buy-up of commercial property insurance relates closely to greater awareness about the risks posed by power surges during rolling blackouts.

With no clear indication of when the national power grid will be stabilised, SA businesses need to be as prepared as possible to mitigate this risk.

Not only should a renewed focus be placed on adequate cover for this type of damage, but businesses need to pay close attention to the terms and conditions of their policies. System failures due to load-shedding need to be factored in and businesses need to ensure that power surge protection devices are installed, backup energy supplies for alarm systems are maintained and that they adhere to the burglar alarm warranties specified on their policies.

3. Natural disasters on the rise and the tangible threat posed by climate change

Another prevailing trend in commercial insurance is the increase in claims related to natural disasters, particularly over the past two years. This trend is particularly apparent in Gauteng, where there is strong evidence of a cyclical effect from October to April each year.

Storms, lightning and minor earthquakes are among the most common disasters which affect South African businesses. This trend is likely to be compounded by the affect of climate change, with the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal being a case in point.

Climate change has become a bigger focus area for insurers over the past few years. The increase in natural disasters pose serious risks to businesses in terms of both property damage and public and employee casualties. This reality is something that both insurers and businesses need to consider in building resilience against the effects of climate change

4. Infrastructural failings and the risks for businesses

Insurers are keeping a close eye on the impact that SA’s infrastructural failures will continue to have on businesses.

Reports reflect that some of the most pressing concerns include an increase in potholes, brought about by poor road maintenance. Challenges such as these pose multiple risks to company fleets, particularly for businesses that operate within outlying areas.

5. Cyber insurance has become a necessity

Another main driver of change on the local risk landscape is the prevalence of cybercrime. With SA being one of the world’s biggest hotspots for crimes such as identify theft, data theft and ransomware attacks, cyber insurance has transitioned from being an “added extra” to being a risk strategy imperative.