Business

WEBINAR | Paving the way for women-owned SMEs

Register now for the Business Day Women Economic Empowerment Dialogue on June 28 at 9am

23 June 2022 - 13:23
Sponsored
Image: Pexels / Rebrand Cities

According to the World Bank, “Africa is the only region in the world where more women than men choose to become entrepreneurs”. Yet, in SA, where women make up more than half the population, female-owned businesses are seeing profits nearly 40% lower than those businesses owned by men. The gender gap is still at play. 

Join the Business Day Women Economic Empowerment Dialogue — hosted in partnership with Accenture SA, the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — as an expert panel explores the factors that are holding women in business back, the strategies needed to overcome them, and how corporate SA can provide the support needed to drive women-owned SMEs towards sustainability. 

Moderated by TV business anchor Nastassia Arendse, the panel will include:

  • Ntokozo Majola, executive manager: enterprise development division at Seda; 
  • Zandile Njamela Mampone, supplier inclusion and diversity lead at Accenture SA; and
  • Lucretia Khumalo, divisional executive: client support and growth at the IDC.

Event details:

  • Date: June 28 2022
  • Time: 9am — 10am
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this FREE virtual event.

