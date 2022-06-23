Social grants main source of income for about 25% of households, says Stats SA
Stats SA’s general household survey shows that social grants remain a vital safety net, particularly in the poorest provinces
23 June 2022 - 13:21
Social grants have emerged as the second most important source of income for most SA households behind salaries and the main source of income for nearly a quarter of households nationally, shining the spotlight on the highs levels of unemployment and poverty gripping SA.
In its latest general household survey released on Thursday, Stats SA said social grants remained a vital safety net, particularly in the poorest provinces where most households depend on the state grants...
