6 things to consider before investing in cryptocurrency

Starting out as a cryptocurrency newbie can be rather daunting. If you don't know your DAO from your DeFi, your no-coiners from your whole-coiners, you’re not alone.

The crypto world is full of jargon, acronyms and assumed knowledge that it can feel exclusionary and exclusive. But in reality, cryptocurrency is for everyone and buying it doesn’t need to be complicated.

Many people believe they are too late to the cryptocurrency game. Jon Ovadia, the CEO of leading SA cryptocurrency exchange Ovex, says this is simply not true.

“Cryptocurrency is in its infancy, albeit considered a mainstream asset class. This is because the building of an entirely new financial system has only just begun,” says Ovadia.

Ovex is on a mission to make cryptocurrency approachable to not only the most seasoned investors, but novice ones as well.

The exchange’s simple and intuitive instant buy-and-sell trading tool is saving crypto newbies and veterans millions in trading fees because Ovex charges zero fees.

Before you start buying cryptocurrency, take a look at this guide for first-timers.

Six key things to consider before investing in cryptocurrency:

1. The exchange

The first step in your crypto journey is choosing the right exchange. It is important you DYOR, which is crypto speech for “do your own research”, and ensure your chosen exchange aligns with your investing needs, has a sound reputation, proven track record and is a secure custodian.

Nowadays, successful crypto exchanges have extremely sophisticated security measures. Ovex is well known for its exhaustive approach to security. The exchange employs 100% cold storage. This means users’ funds are not available on the “cloud”, but remain secure on offline hardware.