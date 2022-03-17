Montauk gets revenue lift from rising gas prices, but takes profit hit from US listing

Montauk Renewables, which collects renewable gas and produces electricity at US landfill sites, says surging gas prices helped lift revenue by almost half in 2021, though profits came under pressure from costs related to its Nasdaq listing in that year.

Group revenue rose 48% to $148.1m (R2.2bn) in its year to end-December, but the group reported a headline loss of $2.94m, from earnings of $3.8m previously.

Total general and administrative expenses were $42.6m in 2021, an increase 156.4%, and the group had listed on the US Nasdaq in early 2021, seeking the larger pool of capital on offer in that market, and raising $22.9m in its initial public offering.

Then known as Montauk Energy, the group had listed on the JSE in 2014, when it generated $33.8m in revenue, having been spun out of investment conglomerate Hosken Consolidated Investments, and now has an inward listing on the local bourse, where it is valued at R22.5bn.

The company has a portfolio of 12 renewable natural gas projects, and three electricity projects, spanning six US states, including California, Texas, Wyoming and Idaho.

US gas prices had risen 46% in 2021, and global energy prices had surged in the latter half of the year, amid a recovery in demand as lockdown conditions eased, while production had slowed during the pandemic.

Energy prices have been further boosted in 2022 by the war in Ukraine, with Montauk saying it expects renewable natural gas revenue of as much as $226m for 2022, which would represent about a 70% increase.

