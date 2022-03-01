How to get started in the cryptocurrency market

For crypto newbies it can be quite daunting to wet your feet for the first time. Just navigating the deluge of acronyms, abbreviations and initialisms can prove overwhelming. But if you stick to the basics, read and research frequently and heed your risk tolerance, you will find it is much simpler than meets the eye.

Many may question if they are already too late to the game. However, Jon Ovadia, CEO of leading South African cryptocurrency exchange OVEX, says the answer is a resounding “No”.

“Cryptocurrency is very much in its infancy albeit considered a mainstream asset class. Why? Because we are at the start of building an entirely new financial system. There are, no doubt, some growing pains we will likely face in the years to come — from government spats, misaligned incentives and regulatory scrutiny to network congestion and so on. But each time one of these obstacles is cleared — as they have been time and time again — the future of finance is further cemented.”

The overall market is now experiencing a “flight to safety” moment as the Russia-Ukraine conflict rapidly deteriorates. Cryptocurrency prices across the board have seen major corrections, following closely behind the legacy coin — bitcoin — which is down more than 40% from its all-time high in November 2021, as have financial markets. Despite falling back significantly from its high, many experts expect bitcoin’s price to rise above $100,000 at some point.

Cryptocurrency experts such as Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the largest crypto derivatives exchange in the world, FTX, believe there may be a silver lining in the face of this geopolitical crisis. For example, Bankman-Fried believes that currency destabilisation in Eastern Europe means investors in those regions may look for alternatives, bitcoin being an obvious choice.

If a market recovery is indeed imminent, you are going to want to get into crypto now. But how?