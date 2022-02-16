Business

FREE TO READ | Responsible investment pays off

Support for the move to sustainability by investors has resulted in meaningful action by institutions

16 February 2022 - 12:58
As the world steps up its response to climate change, the role of meaningful investment is gaining traction. More companies are trying to conduct business in a socially responsible, accountable and inclusive manner.

Financial institutions around the world are increasingly facing risks as a result of regulatory and reporting requirements that focus on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) affects of their operations.

The role of long-term capital allocation has come to the fore with asset managers globally being able to play a decisive role in redirecting institutional and retail investors’ capital towards sustainable investments.

Importantly, support for portfolios that achieve ESG outcomes, including decarbonisation, is on the rise thanks to growing evidence that sustainable investing enhances rather than impedes investment returns.

 

