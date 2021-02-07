Major beverage deal to quench BEE thirst
The empowerment transaction also includes provisions such as increasing sugar procurement from black farmers
07 February 2021 - 00:03
Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA), the local bottling partner of the US soft-drink giant, on Friday unveiled a multibillion-rand empowerment deal that will result in its nearly 8,000-strong workforce ending up with a 15% equity stake in the bottling group, as well as board representation, in what has been described as one of the largest worker ownership schemes unveiled in the country.
