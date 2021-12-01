FREE TO READ | 2021 Supplier Development Awards report

Business

2021 Supplier Development Awards report

Benchmark publication provides thought-leadership articles and insights into industry trends, and lists the winners

01 December 2021 - 09:57
The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, hosted in partnership with Arena Holdings, Fetola and Cold Press Media, recognises best practice and fosters a collaborative ecosystem of people passionate about growing a thriving and inclusive economy.

This supplier development benchmark report brings you thought leadership articles, and details of finalists and winners, with comments from the judges about what differentiates participants' programmes. It also provides access to a network of SA’s leading service providers, industry specialists and corporate game-changers who are passionate about supplier development and are doing it correctly.

The benchmark report provides valuable insights into supplier development trends in SA, and provides a measurement for practitioners to evaluate their efforts against the best in the various award categories.

In short, it contains all the resources you need to support your growing supplier development needs.

To join this dynamic network of people changing the future of SA, visit www.sdawards.co.za today

 

CATHERINE WIJNBERG: Supplier development is a strategic growth tool

We want to celebrate those who acknowledge that in future new jobs will come not from large institutions or corporates, but from small firms
Opinion
2 weeks ago

DAVID MPARUTSA: Co-ordination of supplier development stakeholders is critical for Africa

Corporates must understand the role they can play in developing small businesses through their own financial muscle and preferential procurement
Opinion
2 weeks ago
