FREE | What the next year holds for medical cover options

The latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Medical Schemes reveals the gap between what customers want from their medical schemes and what they perceive to receive in return for their premium has been steadily widening since 2019.

While affordability remains a primary concern for selecting a medical aid scheme, the financial strength of the scheme is a factor as well as its ability to match the needs of its members.

Some schemes have dipped into their reserves to help lower the cost of sustainable contribution increases for 2022, some even deferring the increase to later in the year, while others have worked hard to provide innovations to enhance and repackage benefits, as well as increasing ease of access to care.

An emerging trend among some medical schemes is to increase the age of child dependants beyond the traditional age of 21.

