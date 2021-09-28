News & Fox

PODCAST: Entrepreneur brings medical aid for under R100 a month to SA

28 September 2021 - 06:00

If you’re running a large workforce and the guy cleaning the entrance to the lift you ride to the top floor has nothing to fall back on when he’s sick, shame on you.

Not every company can put the entire workforce on Discovery or Bonitas but in the edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce talks to Dr Reinder Nauta, an entrepreneurial medical man who reckons he can get blue-collar employees private sector primary care for under R100 a month, per employee.

Is that really possible? Nauta has signed up some 3,000 South African GPs. He reckons he can get your lift entrance cleaner into the same doctor's rooms as the CEO with little more than a WhatsApp exchange.

Back of an envelope, he reckons the potential market for his product could be 20-million people. Put another way, 20-million fewer people wasting time standing in queues at public hospitals. Listen in.

PODCAST: Ramaphosa’s impossible job for Mavuso Msimang

Mavuso Msimang has a few months to make the application process to the critical skills list faster. He tells Peter Bruce that it's a tall ask
News & Fox
6 days ago

PODCAST: The day the TV went black​

UK Sunday Times' chief foreign correspondent, Christina Lamb, talks to Peter Bruce in this exclusive interview from Kabul, describing how eerie the ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: Why Duferco is just walking away

Ludovico Sanges is MD of Duferco, one of the biggest producers of galvanised and coated steel products in South Africa. Peter Bruce spoke to him
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: How to educate bad spies

Former spy and head of the South African Secret Service, Moe Shaik, tells Peter Bruce that Ramaphosa has returned to the original intent in 1994 when ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
PODCAST: Ramaphosa’s impossible job for Mavuso ...
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Global recovery to pre-pandemic ...
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Enoch Godongwana’s smooth debut
News & Fox
5.
Who is buying SA’s for-sale homes
News & Fox

Related Articles

Consumers holding on to medical scheme membership despite weak economy

National / Health

Vaccination rate lags among non-medical scheme members

National / Health

SA lawyers launch medical class action against use of pelvic mesh device

National / Health

Governments are ill-equipped for market participation

Opinion

PODCAST | Health tech services show growth and innovation amid Covid-19 pandemic

Companies / Healthcare

Medical aid membership still resilient in weak economy, says Netcare

Business

David vs Goliath: Neil Harvey digs in against Medscheme

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.