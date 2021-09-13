Rethinking the concept of leadership in SA

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in association with Accenture in Africa, and moderated by Jeremy Maggs, put the spotlight on the kind of leadership required to move SA forward.

The genesis of the dialogue was seeded by Accenture CEO Vukani Mngxati, a business leader who believes in empathetic, wise and strategic leadership. He says what’s required is a renewed focus on identifying and creating the right aptitudes and proficiencies to give SA the slingshot it needs towards a new trajectory of sustained growth and success.

The two most significant failures of leadership in SA, said Mngxati, are evidenced by the fact that at present, 34% of South Africans — 44% in the expanded definition — are unemployed. That alone is a significant issue, creating a ticking time bomb, as was illustrated with the July unrest.

The second issue, he said, is the growing number of people reliant on social grants. As the country’s GDP declines year-on-year, we are rapidly getting to a point where the social grant system is becoming unsustainable. SA therefore urgently needs a strategy to “off-ramp” as many of this group as possible into gainful employment so that they can participate meaningfully in the economy.

“We don’t have a jobs issues in this country, we have a skills issue,” he said, adding that instead of the creation of small, non-scalable solutions to address the unemployment problem we need to create the right conditions for scalable solutions.

“We need to take a step back and start thinking and leading differently,” he said.