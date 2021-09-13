FUTUREPROOF | Cybersecurity and resilience in an unpredictable world

The ubiquity of the internet and internet-enabled devices that touch every aspect of our modern lives have undoubtedly made things easier in some regards.

Transacting online — whether it’s making online purchases, paying bills, booking services, managing business operations or harnessing supply chains — is fast becoming second nature, particularly with the technological innovation that has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it has also created a gap for a new breed of sophisticated criminal intent on undermining the stability of institutions, be it for financial gain or otherwise. As a result, the call to implement cybersecurity initiatives has never been greater.

The recently publicised cyberattack on Transnet’s port services in Cape Town and Durban have thrust the topic of cybersecurity squarely into the public domain. At a time when SA’s container terminals were already under significant pressure dealing with freight backlogs caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, the security breach of the parastatal’s IT systems presented a dire threat to the economy.