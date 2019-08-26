Investing offshore is about why, not when

We all know that putting all our eggs in one basket is not a good thing. International diversification is a comforting benefit of offshore investing and gives you access to many global opportunities and industries that aren’t present in our relatively small and concentrated domestic economy.

Offshore investing also gives the comfort of enabling you to optimise your investments. When a portion of your assets is in a currency other than rand, your overall portfolio is more resilient in times of poor market performance and rand weakness in SA.

Find out more about the benefits of diversification and optimisation here.

Most SA investors in balanced funds may already have a considerable international allocation. Pension funds are allowed a maximum allocation of 30%. Confusion may come from not knowing how to invest any further discretionary savings (money not in a retirement fund) offshore. It’s all about knowing where to start.

And with offshore investing, you start with the end in mind. Ask yourself where you plan to spend your savings. The answer will put you on track to making the right offshore investing decisions.