Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers’s Prosus unit grows quarterly profit nearly a third

On Friday, investors voted in favour of a plan to list Prosus on the Euronext exchange — a move partly aimed at reducing Naspers’s valuation discount relative to the value of its assets

26 August 2019 - 11:59 Nick Hedley
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers’s Prosus business, which it plans to list in Amsterdam in September after getting shareholder approval to do so, grew net profit by nearly a third in the first quarter to end-June.

On Friday, investors voted in favour of the plan to list Prosus on the Euronext exchange — a move partly aimed at reducing Naspers’s gaping valuation discount relative to the value of its assets.

Prosus, which will house Naspers’s prized stake in China’s Tencent alongside the group’s other foreign assets, said in a pre-listing statement on Monday that profit after tax in the first quarter rose 30.6% from a year before to $1.4bn (R21.3bn).

Prosus had assets worth $34.2bn at the end of June, from $32.9bn at the end of March, the statement shows.

The company would list up to 1.6-billion Prosus N shares, with a nominal value of €0.05 each. Naspers will retain a majority stake in Prosus post the listing.

Naspers said Prosus was expected to be one of the 10 largest consumer internet groups in the world, with a market capitalisation of about $100bn on the first trading day.

"Naspers believes that the transaction is a significant step and presents a new opportunity for global internet investors to access Naspers’s unique portfolio of international internet assets through the company," Naspers said.

The move was aimed at reducing Naspers’s weighting on the JSE while also boosting demand for its assets.

Shareholders approved the transaction on Friday, while also voting heavily against Naspers’s pay policy.

As many as 58.7% of N share investors — those who own Naspers’s ordinary stock listed on the JSE — voted against the group’s remuneration policy, and 61.3% of N share owners voted down the implementation of the pay policy.

And 69.1% voted against a resolution allowing unissued shares to be placed under the control of Naspers directors.

Naspers’s dual-share structure, which Prosus will also use, has irked some investors.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Naspers says competition hurdles hurt investment

Koos Bekker slams policies Competition Commission uses to 'retard investment'
Business
1 day ago

Naspers to invest in machine learning with Amsterdam listing

Machine learning — a subset of artificial intelligence — is one area of interest, as is online education
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers shareholders approve Amsterdam listing

A meeting in Cape Town will decide the proposed spin-off and Amsterdam listing of the company’s international technology interests
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Imbalie Beauty delays AGM after making Naspers-like error

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nedgroup passively managed fund wins investor thumbs up

Money

Tencent quarterly profit rises 35% on new gaming approvals

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.