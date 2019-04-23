Preservation funds: Which one’s the best and why can’t I access my money?

Q: Please, if you can advise, which is a better preservation fund out of the following: Sanlam, Alexander Forbes, 10X or Allan Gray — S Magagula via

e-mail.

A: Ian Beere CA (SA) CFP®, MD & wealth manager at Netto Invest responds:

There are no wrong or right answers to this, but I hope to provide some understanding.

When transferring your pension or provident credit to a preservation fund, there are three things to determine.

Who am I happy with to be my administrator?

The administrator is the responsible custodian of your money and is accountable to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) for its safety, investing it in the funds you select, sending you regular reports, attend to tax and other compliance.

What is my investment objective?

If you are close to retirement your objectives may be different to those of a young professional.

A soon-to-be retiree may be more focused on capital preservation than on high growth and will use a defensive investment with a lower risk-return profile. A young investor is likely to want the best growth over a long-time frame with more risk, and thus more return.

Who do I trust to manage my money?

Now that you’ve established your investment objective, you must determine who (which asset manager) will manage this investment for you. It is important to note that the administrator will have access to a number of different asset managers. Each asset manager will in turn have a fund for each likely objective. Some investments use a passive approach and are not actively managed which makes them cheaper.

So who to choose?

Sanlam, Alexander Forbes and Allan Gray provide administration and access to a wide range of managers and investments, while 10X primarily offers passive index investments, handling both administration and investment management.

You should also have an option to leave your money with your current retirement fund in the default investment portfolio.

All of your options are safe and regulated by the FCSA. To make an appropriate choice, it may be worth investing in good, professional advice.